Duke Energy Is Still Worth Buying

Summary

  • Duke Energy plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. They plan on investing $56B into renewable energy and grid infrastructure over the next decade.
  • Since 2013 annual revenue has risen by 27.83%, while operating income has risen by 23.48%.
  • When faced with the uncertainty of the future energy market, Duke Energy's increasingly diverse portfolio gives them an adaptability advantage.
  • Although it's currently trading at a PEGY that marks the company as overvalued, it's also currently trading at a price to earnings ratio that is slightly below its historical average.
  • I currently rate Duke Energy as a Buy.

Duke Energy Buys Progress Energy In $13 Billion Deal

Davis Turner

Thesis

When the Inflation Reduction Act passed, it began providing sustained tailwinds for utility providers. These are exactly the type of tailwinds I look for when searching for long-term investments. After looking over the sector, several players jumped out at me

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
694 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Big Froggie profile picture
Big Froggie
Yesterday, 9:45 PM
Love potential here with IRA and great dividend. Long and dripping.
