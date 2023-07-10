Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Secured Lending: A Superior 11% Yield

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently yields 11.4%, making it a high-yield option for income-seeking investors.
  • BXSL benefits from the size, expertise, and quality of its external manager, Blackstone Credit, which contributes to its well-managed business development operations.
  • BXSL focuses on investing in secured debt instruments, particularly first-lien senior secured and unitranche loans, offering a top-tier portfolio with a defensive nature and favorable risk profile.
Geschäftsmann erhält Geld. Zuschüsse und Investitionen. Makler. Finanzielle Spender und Sponsoring, Anhäufung von Geldern. Wachstumsstrategie zur Erhaltung der Ersparnisse. Verträge erhalten. Zahlung.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about a high-yield investment - a very high yield in this case. The Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) currently yields 11.4%, which is one of the highest yields on

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.16K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
If this BDC is doing great and its dividend is sustainable and possibly growing as rates increase, why not invest now? It isn't every day you can invest in such a good comoany with high yields.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Yesterday, 11:14 PM
Premium
Comments (3.05K)
Buy. Keep buying. You will think GENIUS in a year m.
D
Dan S8606
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (77)
Thank you for this information. I am looking for dividend funds like this with great dividends, strong YTD, and 1 year returns. I will be buying this stock. .
k
kalu0003
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Comments (6.22K)
@Leo Nelissen
In your view - which one do you like better as a long term investment: BXSL vs OCSL? Thanks
k
kalu0003
Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Comments (6.22K)
@Leo Nelissen
"Therefore, investors should maintain a small position in BDCs and rely on high-quality dividend-growth stocks for long-term portfolio growth."

what are these high quality dividend-growth stocks that you are suggesting? Thanks
j
jjjim
Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Premium
Comments (740)
@kalu0003 Blue Chips that raise their dividend but don't have a high dividend like BDCs. J&J, Caterpillar etc.
