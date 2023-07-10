Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mobileye Global: Worsening Prospects And Overvalued

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
6 Followers

Summary

  • Mobileye is not the hot growth stock it used to be anymore as revenue is estimated to grow only 15% in 2023.
  • The stock tanked 17% after the company lowered its guidance for 2023 due to a reduction in expectations for SuperVision volumes and a softer auto market.
  • Despite this, we think that Mobileye is overvalued by ~50% and assign it a Sell rating.

Auto coche tecnología.

Iaremenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) is one of the first companies that pops up when looking in the autonomous driving sector. The company was spun off from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in October 2022 and

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
6 Followers
Individual investor focused on value and momentum. Holding stocks for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.