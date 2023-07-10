Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reliance Steel: Exuberant Margins Reverting To The Mean

Jul. 10, 2023 10:28 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)
Thomas Champer profile picture
Thomas Champer
7 Followers

Summary

  • The market is failing to consider the substantial amounts of operating leverage and backlog the company is operating with, assuming that high ticket prices and margins are here to stay.
  • Despite record profits in 2021 and 2022, the company is predicted to face a negative revenue trend in the next two years due to weakening prices for steel, aluminum, and copper, and the risk of a recession.
  • The substantial amount of backlog the company has been working through has allowed for its margins and revenue to remain elevated after metal prices fell back to earth.
  • I believe a short position at current levels could yield upwards of 20% as the stock falls to 214 or below by 2H23 and/or 2024.

Scrap steel melts down in an induction furnace at Demra, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

kaiooooooooooooo/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

I am recommending a short position in Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS), which costs only 0.25% per annum to short. Hot rolled steel futures peaked in late August of 2021. In the

This article was written by

Thomas Champer profile picture
Thomas Champer
7 Followers
Incoming corporate banker and member of student run investment club at NYU Stern. Have followed the markets since I was 16 and actively trade in my PA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.