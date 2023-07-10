Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Morningstar: Already Struggling But Still Too Expensive

Jul. 10, 2023 10:44 PM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)FDS, MCO, MSCI, SPGI
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Morningstar reported mediocre quarterly results and has already been struggling for some quarters with constantly declining margins.
  • While license-based revenue is still increasing, transaction-based revenue fell off a cliff and these trends might continue in the coming quarters.
  • But long-term, Morningstar should be able to continue growing with a high pace.
  • I still see downside risk for Morningstar and the stock is still not a good investment in my opinion.
Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) is one of the major financial service companies and while it is always standing in the shadows of its peers like S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) or Moody’s Corporation (MCO), it is one

Daniel Schönberger
