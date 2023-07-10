Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top 40 High-Yield Blue-Chip U.K. Stocks: Summer 2023

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • The UK is apparently teetering on the edge of a recession, the UK’s long-ticking mortgage time-bomb is in the process of exploding and the FTSE 100 has fallen back towards 7,000, where it has spent most of the last 25 years.
  • After falling back to 7,260, the FTSE 100’s dividend yield has increased to 3.9%, which is slightly above its 30-year average of 3.4%.
  • One thing you have to be aware of as an income-focused investor is that you are never going to be investing in today’s most popular stocks.

Stack of coins money with United Kingdom flag, finance banking concept.

sasirin pamai

Unfortunately, good news is increasingly hard to find.

The UK is apparently teetering on the edge of a recession, the UK’s long-ticking mortgage time-bomb is in the process of exploding and the FTSE 100 has fallen back towards

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.68K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.