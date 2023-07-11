Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aemetis: Energy Efficiency In The Keyes Ethanol Plant, And Undervalued

Jul. 11, 2023 12:12 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
400 Followers

Summary

  • Aemetis, a renewable energy company, has announced new energy efficiency projects and agreements in India, which could lead to capacity increases and a higher stock price.
  • Analysts predict positive net income by 2025 due to sales growth and operating margin growth, despite the company's high debt and dependence on third parties.
  • The company's recent initiatives, including energy efficiency projects at the Keyes ethanol plant and contracts with the Indian government, could lead to increased capacity and net biogas sales growth.
Net Zero and Carbon Neutral Concepts Net Zero Emissions Goals A climate-neutral long-term strategy Ready to put wooden blocks by hand with green net center icon and green icon on gray background.

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) recently announced new energy efficiency projects at the Keyes ethanol plant, new agreements in India, and expectations of capacity increases. Taking into account the current period of expansion and the beneficial expectations of other market analysts, AMTX appears a stock

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
400 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.