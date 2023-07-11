Michael M. Santiago

Ever since the great financial crisis, Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been lagging peers with regards to (i) return on equity, (ii) stock market performance and (iii) valuation. And accordingly, the stock, which once traded at close to $550/share, remains pegged at >90% from all-time highs. Is Citi broken, or just underappreciated?

Seeking Alpha

Reflecting on Citi's exceptionally weak share performance over the past decade, it may be tempting to write off an investment in Citi without a second thought. But value investors, who do not mind a bit of contrarian thinking, might find value here -- as suggested by Warren Buffet's Citi stock purchase worth ∼$3 billion in Q2 2023.

With Citi's low share price - investors should consider, that price/ valuation is only the opinion of value, not the driver. And if Citi offers a value opportunity, then eventually price and fundamentals should converge. Or as Buffett's beautifully captured the essence of this thinking in the 1987 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders:

in the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine

The Value Thesis

If the stock market is indeed a weighing machine, investors need to find the metric that is put on the balance. While many factors may be considered in theory, I dare to say that the most fundamental metric is earnings.

With that frame of reference, Citi actually doesn't look too bad. In fact, during the past decade, Citi recorded a cyclically adjusted operating income of ∼$13 billion/ year, while only suffering an operating losses in 2017 (-$6.6 billion), accumulating close to ∼$132 billion of earnings. For reference, Citi's equity is currently priced at a market cap of ∼$89 billion.

Seeking Alpha

Now, while Citi needed to allocate the lion share of earnings to build up its CET1, as well as paying a ∼3-4% annual dividend yield, the bank also managed to retire quite a few shares: Total shares outstanding are down from 3.03 billion in 2013, to 1.9 billion as of Q1 2023.

MacroTrends

On the backdrop of a lower share count, while building up equity, Citi's book value per share grew accordingly - from about $65/share in 2013, to $96.6/share as of Q1 2023, resulting in a P/B of 0.5x for Citi (vs. ∼1x for the industry median.

To be fair, Citi's return on equity is lower than the respective metric for peers: in Q1 2023 Citi's adjusted ROE was around 9.5%, as compared to ~12% for the industry median, and compared to 14.5% for industry leader J.P. Morgan. Accordingly, Citi's B/P should trade at a discount; but, the 0.5x is simply too cheap. To underscore the argument, an investor may scale Citi's ROE vs. P/B to the industry median (1 * [9.5 ROE Citi] / [12% ROE industry]), and calculate that Citi's B/P should be around 0.8x, suggesting close to 30% upside for C.

Doing Silent Work

Looking at Citi's key financial metrics, it is quite evident that the bank has managed to capture adequate operating performance, showing good revenue growth and expense discipline. And with a CET1 of 13.4%, the balance sheet looks well capitalized, and highly likely strong enough to whether a shock to the financial system. These are the evident, quantifiable arguments that speak for Citi.

Investors should consider, however, that not all of Citi's post-GFC work is quantifiable and ready to be put on the weighing machine. Specifically, I would like to point to Citi's progress in restructuring its operation. In the past few years, Citi has successfully pushed efforts to streamline and reshape the breadth and depth of its value chain coverage, resulting in the divestment of a substantial portion of its global consumer banking franchise, while strengthening core businesses such as TTS, transaction banking, credit cards, and fixed-income CIB.

Moreover, Citi is apparently getting better in managing risk exposure on its balance sheet, including interest rate and duration risk, as banking is all about capital allocation. With that frame of reference, Citi's management team does not appear to be the least effective/ sophisticated team on Wall Street anymore, as highlighted by only ∼$25 billion of paper loss in the bank's investment portfolio. For reference, the unrealized losses of key competitors JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS) amounted to only approximately $37 billion, $42 billion, $109 billion and $9 billion respectively.

FDIC

Afraid Of Systematic Risk? Stress Test Results Confirm Solid Banking System

Citi appears to do well. But there is still systematic risk of financial stress in the banking system, so the argument goes. However, I would like to emphasize that there is no need for excessive concern. On the contrary, the banking system demonstrates strong performance, as evidenced by the Federal Reserve's annual stress test results released 28th June.

Notably, all 23 U.S. banks that underwent the stress test effectively "withstood" an extreme scenario that simulated a global recession characterized by a 10% surge in unemployment, a 40% decline in commercial real estate values, and a 38% drop in housing prices. Needless to say, these are quite aggressive assumptions. And despite this, even in the most severe recession scenario which would projected losses for the largest U.S. banks of about $541 billion, U.S. banks would still be able to maintain smooth operations (write new loans) and meet their outstanding financial obligations.

About 78% of the $541 billion losses was attributed to loan portfolios and the remaining portion to trading losses. Among the loan losses, credit cards emerged as the most concerning category, with an average loss rate of 17.4%, surpassing the next highest average loss rate of 8.8% for commercial real estate loans. To be fair, this would expose Citi (Cards and CRE loans are a focus of the bank) more than other banks, and the Fed raised Citi's Common CET1 requirement by 300 basis points, to 12.3%. But the impact is far from concerning -- especially considering that Citi's Q1 2023 CET1 already stood at 13.4%, above the new regulatory requirement.

The supportive outcomes of the stress tests have prompted almost all banks, including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs (GS), to step up shareholder distributions. JPMorgan plans to raise its dividend to $1.05 per share, Morgan Stanley aims to increase its dividend to 85 cents per share, Wells Fargo plans to elevate its dividend to 35 cents per share, and Goldman Sachs intends to bolster its dividend to $2.75 per share. Citi, the focus bank of this article, is poised to increase quarterly dividends to $0.53 per share, up from $0.51 per share as of Q1 2023.

Conclusion

Citi stock is still about 90% from ATH. But, in my opinion, the stock is poised for a rebound, as value accumulation can hardly be ignored much longer. Investors should consider that even if Citi continues to earn less than the bank's cost of equity, there is lots of value in C investment, because the company is trading at 50% discount to book. Or argued differently, if investors buy Citi's equity at around 0.5x book, the implied yield is ∼19% (scaling the 9.5% ROE to 1x book).

Aswath Damodaran, who is the leading valuation expert and professor at Stern School of Business at New York University, sees the value thesis for Citi quite similar. Recently, he commented:

Citi has clearly lost the battle not only against JPMorgan Chase, but against most of the other big US banks. It has delivered low growth and subpar profitability...

...adding that:

JP Morgan Chase is hands down a higher quality bank than Citi, on almost every dimension, but Citi is a better investment... an investor who buys a good bank at too high a price, given its goodness, will underperform one who buys a bad bank at too low a price, given its badness.

All that said, Citi is looking like an acceptably good bank, but trading at an unacceptably low a price. "Strong Buy".