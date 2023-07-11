Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: Broken, Or Just Underappreciated?

Jul. 11, 2023 12:21 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)JPM, MS, WFC
Cavenagh Research
Cavenagh Research
5.76K Followers

Summary

  • Ever since the great financial crisis, Citi has been lagging behind peers with regard to (i) return on equity, (ii) stock market performance, and (iii) valuation.
  • Citi actually doesn't look too bad. In fact, during the past decade, Citi recorded a cyclically adjusted operating income of ∼$13 billion/ year, generating ∼$132 billion in earnings.
  • Citi is making progress with the bank's restructuring efforts, focusing on business opportunities where the Citi franchise has an edge, including TTS, CIB fixed income, and Cards.
  • C stock is looking like an acceptably good bank, but trading at an unacceptably low price - "Strong Buy".

Citigroup Reports 25 Percent Drop In Quarterly Earnings

Michael M. Santiago

Ever since the great financial crisis, Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been lagging peers with regards to (i) return on equity, (ii) stock market performance and (iii) valuation. And accordingly, the stock, which once traded at close to $550/share, remains pegged at >90% from all-time highs. Is Citi broken, or just underappreciated?

This article was written by

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

