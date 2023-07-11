Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wayfair: Sell This Year's Rally (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 11, 2023 12:30 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)2 Comments
Summary

  • Despite a nearly 2x increase in Wayfair's stock this year, the company's fundamentals do not justify the rally due to a decline in revenue and active customers.
  • Wayfair's demand is struggling due to decreased housing demand and higher mortgage interest rates, leading to a 7% y/y decline in revenue to $2.77 billion in Q1.
  • Despite a focus on cost optimization and plans for Q2 profits, Wayfair's substantial debt load and lack of clear revenue drivers make it a risky investment.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Amid renewed investor confidence in tech stocks this year, many of last year's laggards have enjoyed dramatic rebound swings since January. As investors look to position their portfolios for the remainder of the year, one question is critical: do fundamentals justify these

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Vas Research profile picture
Vas Research
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (483)
Isn’t the only relevant number with this stock the 30% short interest, causing the massive gain in W along with other basket of most shorted companies? Of course this company is grossly overvalued, but what difference does that make during a squeeze? It should and will trade under $10 some day, but question is how high and for how long they can squeeze it before that happens?
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:07 AM
Premium
Comments (11K)
“Can the furniture market withstand further inflationary pressures in 2023?”
www.retail-insight-network.com/...
