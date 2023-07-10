Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Sharper Lens - Factors And Sectors

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.11K Followers

Summary

  • Factor investing can help drill through broad sector labels to help investors better understand past performance and expected returns.
  • Investors taking factor views may be better able to capture the underlying exposure they seek and obtain complementary views compared to traditional sector labels.
  • It’s not factors vs. sectors. It’s factors and sectors.

Camera lens

scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

By Andrew Ang, PhD

Sector classifications are useful for viewing companies in similar lines of business, but companies often have business lines that span multiple industries or sectors. For example, Amazon (AMZN) is one

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.11K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.