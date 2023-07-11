Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ATI: Solid Performance In 2023 So Far But Valuation Comes Into Question

Jul. 11, 2023 12:58 AM ETATI Inc. (ATI)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
352 Followers

Summary

  • ATI, a manufacturer of specialty materials and components, has shown resilience and growth despite a volatile market, with an EPS growth of 109% YoY and a stock price increase of over 100% in the last 12 months.
  • The company is expected to benefit from the reshoring of manufacturing to the US, but its current trading price is significantly above its historical average multiples, presenting potential downside risks for the share price.
  • Despite positive Q1 2023 results and a diversified market, concerns include the company's high trading multiple and potential dilution, leading to a current rating.

Welder welding sheet metal

simonkr

Investment Summary

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and selling of specialty materials and components. The business has been aligned in two different segments that make up the company, those being: High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The market

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
352 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.