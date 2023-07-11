Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
InMode: No Respect - Take Off Soon

Jul. 11, 2023 9:00 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)CUTR, HOLX2 Comments
Summary

  • InMode's valuations have been discounted drastically compared to its 3Y means and its peers, suggesting its overly depressed price target of $48.30.
  • However, we believe an upward revision to P/E of 18x is warranted, suggesting a more optimistic long-term price target of $60.84, providing investors with handsome upside potential.
  • The INMD management competently maintains robust gross and operating margins, despite the rising inflationary pressure and increased headcounts.
  • Things may normalize in the near term, once the inflation rate moderates in Israel, boosting its profit margins and stock prices by 2025.
  • For now, we are cautiously hopeful for a raised FY2023 guidance, potentially allowing the stock to break out of $38 for good.

INMD's Investment Thesis Is Even More Beautiful, After The Correction

We previously covered InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in November 2022, highlighting its raised FY2022 guidance and the management team's stellar execution thus far. We had concluded the article with a Hold

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.18K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (2)

Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.27K)
This and TGLS are two of my favorite stocks.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (2.65K)
@Big Red Income Farmer Oh yeah. Avgo, Tgls and Inmd are my 3 best performers this year.
