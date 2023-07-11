Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
We Expect Apple's Dominance To Continue

Jul. 11, 2023 7:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Valuentum
Summary

  • Apple's customer loyalty and brand strength are so strong that it would take a significant event to dislodge the company.
  • The company's new product, the 'Vision Pro', is expected to be a success and contribute to impressive annual numbers in fiscal 2024.
  • Apple's resilience in iPhone sales and strong Services business revenue are key parts of our investment thesis on the name.
  • We're huge fans of Apple's impressive free cash flow generation and strong net cash position on the balance sheet -- two of the most important cash-based sources of intrinsic value.
  • The high end of our fair value estimate range of Apple stands at $200 per share, and we love its dividend growth potential.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 model with Apple M1 chip on a desk with Magic keyboard and Apple pencil.

nyc russ

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Let's face it: There is a whole cohort of consumers that don't even care about phones that aren't the iPhone. I'm probably in that cohort. These people are hooked on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products. There's

This article was written by

Valuentum
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

bobofran3726 profile picture
bobofran3726
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (895)
Own it. Drip it. Add on dips. Retire well. Amen.
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (9.74K)
@bobofran3726

AMEN !

Long AAPL
