PKB: For Homebuilders, Supply Tailwinds Outweigh Affordability Headwinds

  • The best-performing industry in the stock market is not technology, but homebuilders, despite rising interest rates leading to higher mortgage rates and lower housing affordability.
  • The lack of existing home inventory has boosted new construction, resulting in a solid gain for homebuilder confidence in May and a rise in home prices for a third straight month.
  • The best-performing homebuilder ETF is the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF, which offers exposure to the U.S. homebuilding industry and has the best risk-adjusted return.

Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom

Justin Sullivan

A rising market with narrow breadth

This year’s stock market results have occurred among a small group of names, the so-called AI Boom stocks, with most of the rest of the broader market not participating.

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
561 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

