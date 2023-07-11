Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing Beyond The Headlines Q3 2023 Equity Outlook

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.26K Followers

Summary

  • Global equity markets have had a very strong first half of the year, but it’s pretty unusual times because on the one hand, equities are contending with a pretty difficult macro backdrop.
  • We’ve still got high inflation. We’ve got interest rates that have risen at an unprecedented rate over the last 18 months with many effects still to be felt.
  • On the other hand, we’ve got a lot of excitement about artificial intelligence, and we’ve seen a small handful of stocks really perform extremely strongly in the first half of the year.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Chris Hogbin

Transcript

Chris Hogbin: Global equity markets have had a very strong first half of the year, but it’s pretty unusual times because on the one hand, equities are contending with a pretty difficult macro backdrop.

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.26K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.