Global Growth Loses Momentum As Service Sector Slowdown Accompanies Factory Downturn

Summary

  • The global economy continued to expand in June, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys, based on data provided by over 27,000 companies.
  • The latest PMI indicates that the global economy has grown for five successive months, with this renewed expansion having been driven primarily by a resurgence of service sector activity, in turn often linked to reviving post-pandemic demand.
  • The outperformance of services relative to manufacturing was common in all 12 major developed and emerging economies covered by the PMI with the exception of India, which continued to lead the global growth rankings in June.

The global economy continued to expand in June, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys, based on data provided by over 27,000 companies. However, expansions slowed in almost all major economies as a broad-based weakening of service sector growth was accompanied by

