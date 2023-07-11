Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gulf Outlook 2023-24: Strong Growth In Rear-View Mirror, Non-Oil Economy Now In Spotlight

Jul. 11, 2023 1:45 AM ETQAT, IZRL, AFK, NGE, ITEQ, EIS, KSA, EGPT, UAE, ISRA, FLSA
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • After a stellar performance driven by petrodollar inflows in 2022, the Gulf economy will feel the pinch of weaker global demand, higher borrowing rates, and lower oil output in line with OPEC+ decisions.
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts real GDP growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to move from 7.5% in 2022 to 1.5% in 2023 before recovering slightly to 2.1% in 2024.
  • The slowdown is mostly attributed to less favorable performances at the level of the real hydrocarbon economy, which will slightly contract in the near term, mirroring lower oil output.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

After a stellar performance driven by petrodollar inflows in 2022, the Gulf economy will feel the pinch of weaker global demand, higher borrowing rates, and lower oil output in line with OPEC+ decisions. S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts real GDP growth in the

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.84K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.