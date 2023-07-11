Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NICE: Capturing Growth In AI-Driven Customer Experience

Jul. 11, 2023 2:41 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
223 Followers

Summary

  • NICE Ltd. has shown consistent revenue growth and positive free cash flow, demonstrating financial strength and stability.
  • The company's focus on AI-driven customer experience solutions and cloud market expansion positions it for future growth.
  • Despite its growth, NICE faces risks associated with the industry's shift towards cloud-based solutions, which could impact demand for its on-premises software products and related services.
  • Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, NICE's intrinsic value is estimated to be $197.35, suggesting that the stock may currently be fairly priced in the market.

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

NICE Ltd. is a global provider of cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions. They offer CXone, a cloud-native open platform for contact centers, supporting a range of organizations. Their solutions include Enlighten for automation opportunities, digital-entry points for customer

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
223 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.