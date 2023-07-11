Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar General: Buy On Rare Pullback

Jul. 11, 2023 3:02 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DLTR, O, FIVE
Summary

  • Dollar General checks a lot of boxes that smell like a deal to me.
  • The main two troubling items are the capital expenditures well in excess of depreciation and amortization and the negative free cash flow.
  • The high return on invested capital is a big plus for me, but decreasing margin trends in the past 3 years offset some of that excitement.
  • This is clearly cheaper than Dollar Tree and a rare pullback you might not see again.
  • Cautious buy, dollar cost average and increase bets if free cash flow per share gets over the dividend per share.
Headline

A recent earnings miss coupled with higher-than-normal capital expenditures has sent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) plummeting. This is a stock that rarely sees a pull back. The chart since listing on the New York Stock Exchange has been amazing:

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.67K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

