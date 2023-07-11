Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Motors Is Not Attractive Compared To Its Peers At $40

SM Investor
Summary

  • GM stock price increased by 25% in the past two months as its results in 1Q 2023 were better than expected, and its U.S. 2Q 2023 vehicle sales were strong.
  • However, General Motors' global market share decreased in the past few quarters and I expect it to decrease further in 2023.
  • Despite recent developments and partnerships, GM's EVs have a low market share in Europe and China and face strong competition in the US.
  • Compared to Toyota, Ford, and Stellantis, General Motors' vehicle sales results and its EV outlook are representing an interesting investment opportunity at its current price.
  • Using the CCA method and some adjustments, I evaluate GM's stock at $40-$42.
Investment Thesis

During the past two months, General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock price increased by about 25%. The company's 1Q 2023 results were better than expectation, and GM updated its full-year 2023 earnings guidance. GM is expected

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
bartender19
Today, 3:25 AM
Comments (346)
so that's why doctoressa suryadevara abandoned signora barra?
