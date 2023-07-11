Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AI Alone Won't Magically Unlock Earnings Power

Jul. 11, 2023 2:20 AM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.27K Followers

Summary

  • Artificial intelligence has quickly become a hot topic around dinner tables and in corporate boardrooms. But delivering business benefits from AI will take time. Investors should proceed with caution.
  • There’s been an explosion of hype around the disruptive capabilities of generative AI. Since ChatGPT launched, AI’s popularity on Google has surged.
  • During first-quarter earnings season, about 20% of US companies and global companies talked about AI on their earnings calls, based on our parsing of earnings call transcripts.

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

By Jonathan Berkow

Artificial intelligence has quickly become a hot topic around dinner tables and in corporate boardrooms. But delivering business benefits from AI will take time. Investors should proceed with caution.

There’s been an explosion of

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.27K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.