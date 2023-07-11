Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutanix: Underlying Secular Trends Despite Macro Uncertainties

Jul. 11, 2023 3:20 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
324 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating, with expectations of valuation reverting to average and riding the secular trend in the hyper-converged infrastructure market.
  • Despite slower growth due to COVID-19, NTNX has exceeded expectations in revenue, ACV billings, and free cash flow, and is expected to become profitable in the near future.
  • The company's strong fundamentals, focus on cost efficiency, and positive demand outlook position it well for future growth.

Male IT Support Professional With Digital Tablet Examining Hyper Converged Server Hardware

kjekol/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

My recommendation for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is a buy rating as I expect valuation to revert to average and NTNX to continue riding the secular trend that the industry is benefiting from.

Business

NTNX offers

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
324 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.