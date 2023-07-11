Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Credit Boom Is Over

Cullen Roche
Summary

  • Credit booms typically involve both asset revaluation and new issuance. But the problem with some credit booms is that they lead to excesses and sometimes excess inflation.
  • While the Fed has been raising rates for well over a year now, the policy has only been restrictive in the real lending market for a few months.
  • The sharp market decline of 2022 was pricing in a potential 2008-type outcome, but a lot of the economic data has come in better than expected.
  • While Mr. Market will always have his bouts of fear and greed over short periods of time, a solid grasp of the long-term macroeconomic risks can serve as a ballast for managing risk across time and this remains a macroeconomic environment that is fraught with unusual risks.

Coin money stacked growing.financial

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most valuable lessons from understanding macroeconomics is that the credit system is an exponential growth system. Individuals and politicians love to talk about “paying down debt”, but this is actually impossible at the aggregate level

