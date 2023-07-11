Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KONE: Market Expectations Are Tempered, And Valuations Appear Fair

Jul. 11, 2023 3:59 AM ETKONE Oyj (KNYJF), KNYJY
Karreta Advisors
Summary

  • KONE, a Finnish elevator manufacturer, is facing challenges due to its significant exposure to the China market, which is currently experiencing low demand for new equipment. This is impacting the company's overall earnings growth.
  • Current growth opportunities are limited to winning maintenance contracts. Although this provides a stable and recurring revenue stream which is positive, its growth impact has its limitations.
  • Valuations are not stretched but with no positive catalyst in the short to medium-term, we rate the shares as neutral.

kone sign on an building in bochum germany in the evening

Teka77

Investment thesis

KONE's (OTCPK:KNYJF) outsized exposure to China will mean overall earnings growth will experience limitations until demand returns in that region. Current valuations are not stretched, and market expectations are muted which may provide a buying opportunity. However, with no

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

