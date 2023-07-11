JEPQ: No Longer The Right Time To Be Aggressive
Summary
- The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF aims to leverage capital appreciation and generate regular income through its covered-call strategy.
- Despite its aim to reduce portfolio volatility, JEPQ's Sortino ratio has underperformed compared to QQQ's metric over the past year, suggesting a worse risk-adjusted performance.
- The ETF could be more suitable for investors who require regular distribution. However, the risk/reward profile doesn't seem attractive at the current levels.
- Growth and tech investors could do better investing in ETFs that replicate the underlying Nasdaq-100 Benchmark over time.
- For now, staying on the sidelines is encouraged.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investors in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) have benefited from its "dual role" of leveraging capital appreciation and generating regular income from its covered-call strategy through its equity-linked notes or ELN.
The actively-managed ETF focuses on building its equity portfolio with stocks in the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) (QQQ) as the Benchmark. As such, JPMorgan fund managers intend to "capture a majority of the returns associated with the benchmark."
In addition, it sells call options to earn premiums to generate income for its ETF holders. As a result, JEPQ aims to "provide lower volatility compared to the Benchmark over a full-market cycle." The fund manager defines such a cycle to have a duration of about three to five years, as JEPQ aims to provide its investors with a "more stable investment experience."
In essence, JEPQ is likely suitable for investors looking to invest in growth stocks represented in the NDX but also need regular income to supplement their portfolio.
While the aim of reducing portfolio volatility through selling call options is enticing, I gleaned that JEPQ's Sortino ratio has underperformed QQQ's metric over the past year.
The Sortino ratio is a "variation of the Sharpe ratio that differentiates harmful volatility from total overall volatility." As such, it aims to provide keener insights into a security's risk-adjusted returns considering downside risks.
As seen above, JEPQ's most recent Sortino ratio underperformed QQQ's metric, suggesting a relatively worse risk-adjusted performance. The caveat is we don't yet have a full-market cycle to make such a comparison, as JEPQ was incepted only in May 2022.
Despite that, I believe investors need to consider the aim of outperforming the Nasdaq in risk-adjusted terms could be more challenging than anticipated. Hence, I assessed that unless you need to have a consistent distribution from JEPQ's covered call benefit, investing directly into QQQ could deliver more robust risk-adjusted performance over time.
Moreover, the price action in the Nasdaq-100 volatility index or VXN indicates that option premiums are likely at much lower levels now than the highs in October 2022.
While VXN is likely at key support levels, I don't anticipate a sharp spike back into the highs last year, as I don't expect last year's bear market to rear its head again. With that in mind, JEPQ managers could find it more challenging to generate appealing premium income from its covered call strategy.
Despite that, I expect Nasdaq to consolidate in the near term and possibly even experience a steeper decline toward its critical moving averages after a monstrous surge in the first half. As such, JEPQ could close the gap over its underperformance as the Benchmark potentially moves sideways or even fall.
QQQ has significantly outperformed JEPQ over the past year, registering a total return of 25% against JEPQ's 16% upside. Therefore, JEPQ has not delivered superior risk-adjusted performance or on a total return basis.
As a growth and tech investor, I don't need to rely primarily on consistent income to guard against unexpected downside volatility. I can do that on my own for individual stock options that exhibit attractive premiums or are significantly overvalued, in which I don't mind having some of my shares being called away.
Therefore, if I invest in a growth-focused ETF, I prefer to invest in the underlying to extract most of the potential upside over a horizon of at least five years and more.
I must admit that JEPQ's trailing yield of 11.8% is enticing. However, in total return terms, the capital appreciation hasn't demonstrated its appeal, suggesting that it's likely more suitable for investors who require a regular distribution.
While JEPQ could be a beneficial investment if the risk/reward were more attractive, I don't find the current levels in the Nasdaq appealing, as discussed in a recent Invesco QQQ ETF article.
With that in mind, I suggest investors stay on the sidelines for now.
Rating: Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments