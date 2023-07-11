Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Universal Corporation: The Risks Of This High Yielder Are Likely Overrated

Jul. 11, 2023 4:07 AM ETUniversal Corporation (UVV)1 Comment
Paid To Wait
Summary

  • Universal Corporation is an under-followed leaf tobacco trader attempting to de-risk its business profile with acquisitions and investments into ingredients segment.
  • Universal pays a modestly covered high dividend that has been growing for decades. UVV stock is currently trading around its fair value.
  • The volatile stock price could provide an opportunity to grab shares around the tangible book value and a safer buy point based on historical business performance.

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) sources leaf tobacco from the farmers and sells it to the global tobacco companies. Universal is a dividend aristocrat and operates in an oligopolistic market position. The stock has practically no analyst following and it’s likely

Paid To Wait
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UVV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

josephaoppenheim
Today, 4:22 AM
I didn’t know about Ameri-Nic. Nicotine has enough health benefits to justify growth - weight control, stress relief an some cognitive benefit.

I had UVV, but recently sold for a slight profit. So, it’s still on my watchlist and might buy back at a cheaper price.
