ILCG: Growth Equities Fund, Getting Stretched

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF, which focuses on large and mid-cap growth equities, has seen a strong performance in 2023.
  • The ETF's performance is largely driven by tech mega-caps, with its portfolio showing stretched valuation metrics; it is up 26% this year, representing a midpoint between QQQ's 37% performance and VOT's 13% gain.
  • The fund follows a proprietary Morningstar index that represents a blend of Mid-Cap and Large-Cap Growth names.
  • The portfolio holdings exhibit stretched valuation metrics, with average P/E ratios in the high 20s despite the substantial increase in risk-free rates.

Deep Learning And Neural Networks Background

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is an equities exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on large and mid-cap growth equities, and has had a parabolic performance in 2023, closely tracking the Nasdaq. It has been an unexpected

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

