Introduction

About a year ago, I discussed Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP:CA) (OTCPK:SPGYF) and its generous dividend which I expected was safe even if the oil price would decrease to $40/barrel. A lot has happened since as Whitecap acquired XTO Energy just weeks after that article. That was a rather sizeable acquisition but thanks to the strong cash flows and prudent financial management Whitecap is doing a good job in reducing the net debt again as fast as possible. This will also benefit the shareholders as Whitecap has pledged to increase the dividend once the net debt drops below C$1.3B.

A pretty strong cash flow result in Q1

Thanks to the increased production rate after the XTO acquisition, Whitecap Resources produced just over 155,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which about 55% was oil. The NGL production also plays an important role (9% of the oil-equivalent output) while the natural gas production represented about a third of the oil-equivalent output.

That natural gas production rate could be an important swing factor. The realized natural gas price in the first quarter was C$3.56/Mcf and although this will most definitely come in lower in the second quarter of this year, there is some potentially nice ‘torque’ during periods of elevated natural gas prices. An increase of the natural gas price to C$4.50 would for instance add about C$120M to the annual revenue which would flow almost straight down to the bottom line as there would be no higher production costs associated with the higher revenue (other than higher royalty payments, of course).

This resulted in a total revenue of C$953M in the first quarter of the year and a net revenue of C$842M after deducting the almost C$161M in royalty payments and adding back the C$50M in hedging gains.

Those hedging gains were a blessing, just like the C$76M gain on an asset sale was as those two elements helped to boost the pre-tax income to C$349M which ultimately resulted in a net income of C$263M or C$0.43 per share.

On an adjusted basis (excluding the total hedging gains and the gain on the disposition of an asset), the pre-tax income would have been substantially lower but still very respectable at around C$220-225M.

In Whitecap’s case, I think the cash flow statement is more important than the income statement, specifically because the company wants to reduce its net debt as fast as possible.

As you can see below, the operating cash flow excludes the C$34M in unrealized hedging gains and excludes the C$77M gain on asset dispositions resulting in an operating cash flow of C$469M. After deducting the C$21M in working capital contributions and the C$2M in lease payments, the underlying operating cash flow was approximately C$446M. Keep in mind that about C$74M in deferred taxes was added to the equation again.

We see the total capex during the quarter was C$254M and thanks to the C$360M asset sale and the free cash flow that was retained, Whitecap Resources repaid about C$508M of its debt while it also spent C$33M on share buybacks.

Keep in mind Whitecap was also ‘overspending’ on its capex in the first quarter. The full-year capex guidance was reconfirmed at C$925M which is approximately C$230M per quarter, and the company spent almost C$25M more than the normalized quarterly rate. This means the capex will be lower in the next few quarters and this will help to compensate for lower oil and natural gas prices.

The faster the net debt decreases, the sooner the dividend will increase

As Whitecap’s acquisition of XTO Energy required a very substantial cash payment, Whitecap realized it wouldn’t be able to increase its distributions at the pace the shareholders originally expected. Fortunately the company solved this potential issue in a pretty smart way by being exceptionally transparent. It made it perfectly clear to its shareholders the dividends would be increased once the new net debt levels would be met.

Earlier this year, the initial hurdle of C$1.8B in net det was met and the dividend was promptly raised to C$0.58 per year (payable in twelve monthly dividends of C$0.0483 per share). It’s only a matter of time to see the next dividend hike which will result in an annualized dividend of C$0.73 per share or C$0.0683 per share per month.

As of the end of Q1 the net debt was C$1.47B and despite the lower oil and gas prices, Whitecap’s target to reach the C$1.3B in net debt by ‘mid-2023’ is very realistic. The unknown factor are changes in the company’s working capital but I think the target level will be reached either in July or August and I would expect the dividend to be increased sooner rather than later. That dividend will be fully covered by the incoming free cash flow while there will still be some excess free cash flow to further reduce the net debt or to take advantage of the current price weakness to pursue additional M&A opportunities.

One potential small hiccup could be the recent tax reassessment notification but A) C$133M will not make a big difference further down the road and B) as Whitecap intends to push back, it could take a few years before a definitive outcome.

Investment thesis

I had my reservations when Whitecap initially announced its acquisition of XTO Energy but I am still impressed with how the management team has handled the acquisition without jeopardizing the balance sheet. Even at a WTI oil price of US$50/barrel the company will still generate about C$500M in free cash flow which should be sufficient to cover the soon-to-be increased dividend and leave some cash on the table for debt reduction.

I have recently started to write put options on Whitecap again as I would like to establish a long position within the next few months as I think the current share price of around C$9-9.5 provides a nice entry point. And as soon as the net debt level reaches C$1.3B (which should be very soon), the dividend yield will increase to in excess of 7.5% and that dividend will remain fully covered even if the WTI oil price dips to $50/barrel. So the downside seems to be limited to receiving a dividend while retaining exposure to a higher oil price. At US$80 WTI for instance, the free cash flow will come in at around C$1.50 per share.

