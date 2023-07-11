Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alexandria Real Estate Equities: The Market May Be Wrong About This 4.3% Yielding REIT

On the Pulse
Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, a life science real estate investment trust, is an attractive option for passive income investors, despite a 30% drop in stock since February.
  • The trust has a low payout ratio of 56%, a 4.3% dividend, and robust portfolio metrics, making it a low-risk investment with the potential for consistent cash flow.
  • Despite being unfairly grouped with office REITs, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has strong fundamentals, including a 99.9% rent collection rate and long-term leases with pharmaceutical companies.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) makes an attractive value proposition for passive income investors as the stock has dropped approximately 30% since February. The real estate investment trust’s valuation has been pummeled in 2023 as investors have grown

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.88K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jc4877
Today, 5:39 AM
Premium
Comments (561)
@On the Pulse thanks for the article! Do you happen to know what the average % annual lease escalators are?

Also any idea of what the embedded MTM rent is for their leases?
