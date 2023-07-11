Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: When Great Companies Become Poor Investments

Jul. 11, 2023 5:13 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Microsoft's stock price has risen by an annualized 27% over the past decade, largely driven by valuation expansion. The company now trades at 44x free cash flows, its highest level since 2000.
  • Despite a decline in profit margins and a gradual downward trend in revenue growth, 89% of Wall Street analysts rate Microsoft as a buy compared to just 34% in 2013.
  • Current valuations suggest negative annual total returns over the next decade, as was the case following the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000.

The ability of mega-cap tech companies to generate strong revenue and earnings growth over recent years in spite of their huge size has been impressive and has led investors to implicitly extrapolate this growth by driving up multiples. Microsoft (

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

gastro4
Today, 6:01 AM
Thanks for opinion.
TomKahlschlag
Today, 5:59 AM
I won‘t sell. Every company has to struggle with the macroeconomic circumstances. Furthermore Microsoft did have problems in the early 2000‘s because of wrong decisions its CEO has made. Microsoft is way more diversified by now.
