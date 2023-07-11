Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hanging Up On InterDigital

Jul. 11, 2023 5:15 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.63K Followers

Summary

  • Shares in InterDigital Inc. have risen by 33% in the past five months, outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.25%.
  • The company spent over $203m on share buybacks in Q1 2022, prompting questions about what will happen if this activity slows down.
  • Despite impressive financial performance, I plan to sell his remaining shares, believing the majority of good news is already priced in and the risk-reward balance no longer makes sense.
Big data connection technology concept

jamesteohart

It’s been about 5 months since I decided to take some profits on InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), and in that time the shares have exploded higher by about 33%, against a gain of 5.25% for the S&P 500. While it’s gratifying that

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.63K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm long at the moment, but I'll be selling this am.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 5:45 AM
Premium
Comments (5.11K)
Very nice article! $idcc once billed as the next $qcom
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.