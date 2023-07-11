Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retail Investors' Markets Must Be Simple To Succeed

Jul. 11, 2023 5:25 AM ETCBOE, CME, ICE, NDAQ1 Comment
Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • The current National Market System is too complex for retail investors, who need a simpler system.
  • The NMS, created by the SEC, is more suited to computer-driven arbitrageurs, leaving retail investors with limited options.
  • The article suggests creating a new system that is both simple and significantly improved for retail investors, which would require a private initiative rather than regulatory intervention.

Creative collage of hand with a key and laptop.

Olena Koliesnik/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Retail investors make decisions infrequently and with little time to consider the complex ins and outs of our very complicated SEC-created National Market System (NMS). Retail investors rightly crave simplicity. Market structure expert, Larry Tabb, points out that in

This article was written by

Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.47K Followers
My primary interest is financial market structure. I write about market platforms, index instruments, and exchange management firms primarily. I was a member of the team that introduced index trading at the CME. Later, I pioneered the secondary market trading of OTC interest rate swaps.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 6:15 AM
Comments (6.68K)
Another interesting column. You are infinitely far ahead of me on market plumbing, but I did read Michael Lewis's Flash Boys which touted the new exchange IEX (https://www.iexexchange.io/) and I'm wondering how that might play into this. Do you think there's a way that it might be able to help provide the private solution?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.