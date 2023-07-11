champc

It's been just over four months since I announced to the world that I would be selling The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on the eve of their most recent earnings announcement in an article with the magnificently original title "I'm Selling The Gap Before Earnings." Since then, the shares have dropped about 23.8% against a gain of about 8.6% for the S&P 500. While it's gratifying to sidestep this capital loss, it means that I'm obliged to revisit the name yet again, as I'm obviously comfortable owning this retailer, and a stock trading at $9 is, by definition, a less risky investment than the same stock when it's trading at $12.15. I'll review the most recent financials, and compare those to the valuation to see if it makes sense to buy at current levels.

I've heard that my writing can be, to use a young person's expression, "a bit extra" on occasion. Given that, I understand that some of my readers may want to know what I have to write about a given company, but may not want to wade through all 1,400 words to find out. For that reason, I put a "thesis statement" at the beginning of every one of my articles. This allows those people who can't work out the "gist" of my thinking from the title and bullet points to take another crack at it before exiling themselves into the wilds of my article. I'll be buying a few hundreds shares of The Gap today. I'm impressed by the financial turnaround, though I'll need to see more evidence of improvement before taking a full position. I'm of the view that the dividend is reasonably well covered, and that this will act as a buoy to stock prices. At the same time, the shares are trading near multi year lows. We're told to "buy low", but the only way to do that is when a stock has proverbial "hair" on it, when the crowd's expectations are most dour. I'd say that the crowd is currently excessively dour, and I want to take advantage of that fact by picking up a few hundred cheap shares.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent quarter was troubled in some ways, but I'm unexpectedly impressed. For instance, although revenue declined by about $201 million from the same period a year ago, net income actually improved by about $144 million. The quarter still posted a loss of $18 million, but this figure was much less bad than the same period last year. There were no one time events boosting this result. The situation improved because COGS and operating expenses declined by 13.4% and 5.3% respectively, for a total savings of $388 million relative to the same period last year.

Things are still considerably worse than they were this time in 2019, with revenue in Q1 2023 11.6% lower than it was in 2019, and net income has swung from a positive $227 million to a loss of $18 million.

The thing that has me most intrigued is the relative strength of the capital structure. Cash and equivalents represent about 79% of long-term debt. Additionally, since $750 million of that debt is due in 2029, and the other half is due in 2031, there's no imminent call on this hoard. Thus, I'm actually fairly confident about the sustainability of the dividend at this point.

I'm of the view that there's sufficient evidence of a turnaround, and sufficient reason to remain confident about the state of the dividend, and for that reason I'd be happy to buy back in at the right price.

The Gap Financials (The Gap investor relations)

The Stock

I treat the business and the stock that supposedly represents the business to be two distinctly different things. The business is an apparel retail company, obviously. The stock, on the other hand, is a piece of virtual paper that gets traded around in a public marketplace, and its movements are driven by the crowd's ever-changing moods. The mood can be impacted by the waxing and waning of the overall demand for "stocks" as an asset class. The mood can be impacted by short term interest rates. The mood can be impacted by speculations about what will happen when student loan repayments start up again.

Either way, we analyse the business, but buy and sell the stock. For those who don't believe this for some reason because they've been convinced that "we buy businesses, we don't buy stocks", consider Gap's recent price performance. Someone who bought on June 12 is down about 7%. Someone who bought 9 days later is basically flat on their investment. Not enough happened at the firm over that very short period of time to warrant such a wide spread in returns, and the person who bought on June 12 is more a victim of relatively bad luck more than anything else.

So, the stock price really, really matters to returns, and I want to spend time writing about it as a thing distinct from the underlying business that the stock supposedly represents.

In my experience, the only way to profitably trade stocks is by buying when crowd expectations become too pessimistic, and selling when the crowd becomes too optimistic. A more direct way of saying "too pessimistic" is "cheap", which is why I like to buy shares that are cheaply priced. I should also point out that no one's going to give you the shares of a wonderful company for a cheap price. In order to acquire shares cheaply, the company in question has to have some "hair" on it, like The Gap does at the moment. As my regular readers know, I measure "cheap" in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, book value, and the like. I want to see a company trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. When I last reviewed The Gap, I eschewed the shares because they were trading at a PS ratio of .3, which was 59% more expensive than they were when I became enamoured of the stock. The shares are now about 28% cheaper on this basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the dividend is sporting a pretty healthy yield relative to the risk free rate at the moment. Although some fret that the dividend is likely to be cut imminently, I'm less nervous on that score. The cash hoard, the fact that the first tranche of debt is not due until 2029, and the fact that the company eked out a $15 million positive CFO for the quarter suggests to me that it's reasonably safe.

Data by YCharts

I'd note that the valuation is currently at or very near multi year lows. The last time the shares traded this cheaply, they went on to perform well. I'm not suggesting that history will inevitably repeat, but I am willing to say that the crowd is paying near record low prices to access future cash flows here.

I previously suggested stock investing is about spotting discrepancies between expectations and likely future results. When the crowd's expectations are too pessimistic, I buy. When the crowd becomes too optimistic, I want to sell. I do like to quantify things whenever I can, and to do that I turn to the works of Stephen Penman and/or Mauboussin and Rappaport. The former wrote a great book called "Accounting for Value" and the latter pair recently updated their classic "Expectations Investing." The idea expressed in both of these works is that the stock price itself is a great source of information, and the former in particular helps investors with some of the arithmetic necessary to work out what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of a given business. This involves a bit of high school algebra, where the "g" (growth) variable is isolated in a standard finance formula. Applying this approach to The Gap in early July of 2023 suggests the market is assuming that earnings will grow at a rate of about 2.5% in perpetuity. This is actually pretty pessimistic in my view. If anything, it's below what the analyst community seems to feel at the moment, which I consider to be a good sign.

Given the above, I'll be buying back into The Gap today, and will increase my position if and when further evidence of a turnaround emerges.