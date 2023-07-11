Sector BPI Investing: A Contrary Investing Model

Kameleon007

Back in early December of 2022 I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha explaining how one uses sector Bullish Percent Indicators as entry and exit points to manage a portfolio. Since that article was written more data is available and one weak point showed up in the original model. This article lays out a patch for that weakness and presents additional performance and risk analysis data for one of the four portfolios using the Sector BPI investing model.

Sector Bullish Percent Indicator (BPI) is an investing model designed to protect capital while taking advantage of the growth within individual sectors of the market. The starting point is to examine what is known as Point and Figure graphs or Bullish Percent Indicators from each of the eleven (11) sectors that make up the U.S. Equities market. BPI data is available from StockCharts. While the data can be collected daily, weekly is generally sufficient.

In the following table BPI data is provided for each of the eleven market sectors. Information from the left side of the table is used to manage Sector BPI portfolios. The two critical rules are explained below the table. Example ETFs representing the eleven sectors are found below the percentages. I use the Vanguard ETFs and will post performance results later in this article.

Glancing at the left side of the table, green cells are when a Buy is recommended for a particular sector and red cells are Sell signals.

Sector Bullish Percent Indicators (StockCharts)

There are two basic rules for the Sector BPI investing model.

When the BPI for a given sector drops into the oversold zone, purchase that sector ETF. Oversold is define as a BPI value of 30% or lower. There are no Buy signals at this time. When the BPI for a sector held in the portfolio moves to the overbought zone, place a 3% Trailing Stop Loss Order under the sector ETF. Four sectors are currently oversold.

A weakness was spotted when using the above rules. If a sector moves into the overbought zone, a Trailing Stop Loss Order of 3% is set to lock in the profit. Should the sector ETF be sold and then moves back up into the overbought zone, the portfolio manager is left holding cash while the sector or broad market in general is moving higher. How to combat being left holding cash while the market is moving higher is a problem requiring a solution? Follow the analysis below for an answer.

Franklin Investment Quiver

Below is the investment quiver and current holdings for the Franklin portfolio, one of four managed at ITA Wealth Management. Here is the order when it comes to populating a Sector BPI portfolio.

Follow the Sector BPI rules explained above. The maximum percentage to invest in each sector ETF is governed by multiplying a volatility coefficient times the three-year volatility of the individual sector. The percentages associated with the sector ETFs (light green background) add up to close to 100%. If there is available cash, invest in the highest ranking ETF among this group and they are: VOO, ESGV, SPY, VTI, VEA, VWO, BND, AGG, and SHV. Yes, there is stock overlap among the ETFs so one could narrow the available list. The ranking system comes out of a spreadsheet known as the Kipling. An example worksheet is shown below.

ITA Wealth Management

Franklin Portfolio Security Recommendations

After the sector ETF recommendations are filled, we move on to use available cash. In this example, where I am using the Franklin portfolio, cash is available. Note that ESGV carries a ranking of #2 as found in the 5th column from the right. How many shares of ESGV to purchase will be shown later. After filling ESGV we move to the next highest ranking ETF from the group of nine ETFs. VOO has a rank of #6 so it is the next ETF to be filled if cash is available. Following VOO is SPY ranked #7. Continue down the list until all cash is used, but only invest if the recommendation shows up as a Buy.

ITA Wealth Management

The following worksheet comes from the Kipling spreadsheet where one controls the portfolio risk. Without going into the details of the risk control settings, the ninth column from the right recommends how many shares to invest in ESGV, VOO, and SPY. Based on that recommendation and the number of shares already held in the specific ETFs, column five from the right tells the money manager how many shares to invest.

Manual Risk Adjustments (ITA Wealth Management)

Franklin Performance Data

How has the Franklin performed from 12/31/2021 through 7/7/2023, knowing that 2022 was a poor year for U.S. Equities? The following data comes from the commercial portfolio tracking software, Investment Account Manager. Both annualized Internal Rate of Return and IRR data for the period is presented. As readers can see, the Franklin has a slight lead over SPY for the 18+ months span.

Franklin Performance Data (ITA Wealth Management)

Risk Ratios

The following data table presents 12.3 months of data where the most important values are: Jensen Performance Index (frequently called Jensen Alpha), Information Ratio, and Sortino Ratio. The positive slope (0.86) is for the last year of Jensen data.

Franklin Risk Ratios (ITA Wealth Management)

Performance Data for Four Sector BPI Portfolios

The following data combines the performance of the four Sector BPI portfolios managed at ITA Wealth Management. The time frame is identical to that shown in the above performance data. As a group the Sector BPI portfolios are outperforming SPY by two percentage points when annualized.

Combined Sector BPI Performance Data (ITA Wealth Management)

Conclusions

While it is still too early to draw significant conclusions, the results thus far are most encouraging. Here is more individual performance data for the eleven different sectors.

Individual Sector Performance Dat (ITA Wealth Management)

If readers have questions or comments related to the Sector BPI investing model, state your question and I'll attempt to respond promptly.