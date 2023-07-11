Taiwan Semiconductor's CoWoS Package A Game Changer For Generative AI
Summary
- TSMC first developed its CoWoS package for advanced chips in 2012 and combined with HBM in 2016.
- The explosion of generative AI technology such as ChatGPT has been a catalyst for growth of TSMC’s CoWoS chip packages that now reaches 7% of total revenues.
- TSMC’s dominance in AI GPU production and unrivaled technology of CoWoS assure near-term customer acceptance in light of competition from Samsung and Intel.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC) announces 2Q 2023 earnings on July 20. Monthly chip revenues for June dropped a disappointing 11.4% MoM after two months of positive growth. But consistent with the overall semiconductor industry, 2023 will exhibit negative growth crystallized by excessive capex spend in 2020-2021 and enhanced by a dour economy. I discussed this downturn two years ago in my June 25, 2021 Seeking Alpha article entitled Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023.
However, the rise of the Chatbots and generative AI has created a demand for high bandwidth memory (“HBM”), which is intensifying demand for advanced packaging, with TSMC’s Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) being the predominant choice for AI server chips, according to The Information Network’s report entitled High-Density Packaging (MCM, MCP, SIP, 3D-TSV): Market Analysis and Technology Trends.
Table 1 shows AI chips, HBM memory type, and memory density in Gigabytes (“GB”). Nvidia’s (NVDA) A100 and H100 chips each claim up to 80 Gbyte of HBM2E and HBM3 memory.
AMD’s (AMD) MI300 chip uses HBM3, with the MI300 family. Its MI300X increases the transistor count from 146 billion transistors to 153 billion, and the shared DRAM memory is boosted from 128 gigabytes in the MI300A to 192 gigabytes.
Intel’s (INTC) Data Center GPU Max Series, Intel’s highest performing, highest density, general-purpose discrete GPU, which packs over 100 billion transistors into a package and contains up to 128 Xe Cores – Intel’s foundational GPU compute building block. 128GB of HBM2E has also been used and the IO will connect up to 8 discrete dies.
Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is expected to broaden its partnership with Broadcom in late 2023 to produce the ASIC AI accelerator chip TPU, which will also incorporate HBM 32GB memory, in order to extend AI infrastructure. Each v3 TPU chip contains two TensorCores. Each TensorCore has two MXUs, a vector unit, and a scalar unit.
TSMC’s CoWoS Advanced Packaging
Chart 1 is a diagram of TSMC’s CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate) package. CoWoS allows the integration of multiple chips or dies onto a single package. This enables the combination of different types of chips, such as processors, memory, and graphics, into a single package, resulting in improved performance, reduced power consumption, and smaller form factors.
Chart 1
Multiple chips are stacked vertically using through-silicon vias (TSVs) and interconnected with micro-bumps. This stacking approach enables shorter interconnect lengths, reduces power consumption, and improves signal integrity compared to traditional 2D packaging.
Integrating with HBM
By integrating HBM with CoWoS, the memory dies can be placed closer to the processor, reducing the interconnect length and enabling even faster and more efficient data transfer between the processor and memory. This increased memory bandwidth is particularly beneficial for memory-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and graphics processing.
Integrating with Chiplets
The combination of CoWoS and chiplets can lead to improved system-level performance and power efficiency. By partitioning a large monolithic chip into smaller chiplets, designers can focus on optimizing each chiplet for its specific function. This specialization allows for better power management, higher clock speeds, and improved performance per watt. CoWoS then facilitates the integration of these high-performance chiplets, along with other components like memory, onto a single package, further enhancing system performance.
TSMC’s Growth for its CoWoS Technology
AMD, Broadcom (AVGO), Marvell (MRVL), and Nvidia are among the largest consumers of TSMC's CoWoS backend technology, whereas OSATs with their fan-out packaging are vying for a potential order transition if Si-interposer based CoWoS supply falls short of demand.
For example, Nvidia has recently obtained TSMC's commitment to CoWoS support for an additional 11,000 wafers/month in 2023, according to DigiTimes, while TMSC has a CoWoS capacity of just 8,000 to 9,000 wafers/month.
Nvidia and AMD utilize about 70% to 80% of this capacity, making them the dominant users of this technology. Following them, Broadcom emerges as the third largest user, accounting for about 10% of the available CoWoS wafer processing capacity. The remaining capacity is distributed between 20 other fabless chip designers.
Two drivers for expansion of CoWoS, according to TSMC, are the move by customers to plan our long-term capacity and by the expansion of applications like HPC and PC CPUs that require CoWoS and 3D stacking which is the company’s IC advanced packaging technology illustrated in Chart 4. This will result in expansion in capacity, which is being evaluated by TSMC.
TSMC’s advanced packaging represented 7% of revenues in 2022. I forecast TSMC will generate $5.4 billion in revenue from advanced packaging in 2023 growing to $9.11 billion in 2025. representing 7-9% of total revenue. CoWoS revenues will grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19.7% between 2022 and 2025, compared to 10.0% for TSMC total revenues.
Chart 2
Investor Takeaway
Nvidia has recently obtained TSMC's commitment to CoWoS support for an additional 10,000 wafers in 2023, suggesting that TSMC may have to give Nvidia extra CoWoS support for 1,000 to 2,000 wafers monthly throughout the rest of the year.
TMSC has a monthly CoWoS capacity of 8,000 to 9,000 wafers, and extra demand from Nvidia means the foundry's CoWoS supply will become tight.
Nvidia is optimistic about demand for AI chips, but it needs one-stop support from TSMC for both chip manufacturing and advanced packaging.
I have given a conservative of the CoWoS market for TSMC. In 2022, revenues were $5.32 billion representing 7% of TSMC’s total revenues. As demand increases, revenues will increase at a CAGR of 19.7% to $9.11 billion.
This article provides conservative guidance for TSMC’s packaging business, primarily because of the uncertainty of the growth of its main catalyst generative AI or ChatGPT. I have also neglected the “hype” for explosive growth coming from the DigiTimes article, which is unsubstantiated and typical of its articles coming from “according to sources.”
Another growth catalyst is the evolution of AI, moving from learning to iterative to the edge. Right now, AI processors are the processing source in data centers and cloud servers. As AI moves to edge devices such as smartphones, it will demand a greater number of CoWoS packages providing massive computational power.
