AFC On The Road: Sri Lanka Is Bouncing Back

Jul. 11, 2023
Asia Frontier Capital Ltd.
  • Significant economic improvements in Sri Lanka since November 2022, including reduced inflation and increased foreign exchange revenues.
  • Revenues from international tourism and worker remittances are expected to reach approximately $2 billion and $5 billion, respectively, in 2023, aiding Sri Lanka's management of its current account deficit.
  • I expect further interest rate cuts and an economic and earnings recovery going into 2024, leading to an equity rally in Sri Lanka, prompting an increase in allocation from our fund.

Ruchir Desai, co-fund manager of the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, travelled to Colombo from 19th-21st June 2023 to meet with policymakers and various Sri Lankan companies, some of which the fund is invested in.

Asia Frontier Capital Ltd.
Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. is a pioneering fund management company that specializes in investing in high growth Asian frontier economies by managing the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, AFC Iraq Fund, AFC Uzbekistan Fund and AFC Vietnam Fund. The investment objective of AFC Asia Frontier Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public equities of Asian frontier countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Vietnam) that are seeing increasing consumption due to favorable demographic trends, rising incomes and high GDP growth. The AFC Iraq Fund was launched on the 26th June 2015 and aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation for investors by capturing value and growth potential in the post conflict high-growth & resource rich Iraq market. The fund emphasises long term investment horizon to truly capture the opportunity in Iraq. The fund's investable universe consists of locally listed companies that have their principal business activities in Iraq as well as foreign listed companies that have the majority of the business in Iraq as a whole including the prosperous Kurdish Region of Iraq (KRI). The AFC Iraq Fund offers access to investments in post conflict recovery potential of Iraq, including the KRI, and/or stability in its territory. The AFC Iraq Fund is managed by Asia Frontier Capital (Iraq) Limited, Cayman Islands under the executive leadership team of Thomas Hugger (CEO & Fund Manager) and Ahmed Tabaqchali (CIO) who have more than 47 years of investment experience as well as an extensive background covering global, emerging, frontier and MENA markets AFC Vietnam Fund invests exclusively in Vietnamese equities to capture value in growth companies; especially in the small to medium size company segment. The AFC Uzbekistan Fund invests exclusively in listed equities from Uzbekistan.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The AFC Asia Frontier Fund is invested in Sri Lanka.

