ASML: The World-Beater Dividend Chip Stock

Jul. 12, 2023 7:15 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • ASML is the pick-and-shovel stock to invest in the future of technology.
  • ASML's 90% market share in the lasers that create advanced chips means they collect 5% of global chip revenue. It's almost like a 5% global license on future tech.
  • ASML is an A-rated world-beater Ultra SWAN with risk management in the top 7% of companies according to S&P.
  • It's growing at 24% and its 1% dividend has grown at 33% annually over the last five years.
  • ASML is an excellent AI stock, the ultimate chip stock, and, arguably, the best company in Europe. At a 7% historical discount, it's a great Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price".
$100 bills background

Cimmerian

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, July 10th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is part 6 of a 10-part series on safely and prudently investing in artificial intelligence or AI, the potential future of everything. The series will be completed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

