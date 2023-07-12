Cimmerian

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, July 10th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is part 6 of a 10-part series on safely and prudently investing in artificial intelligence or AI, the potential future of everything. The series will be completed in September.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why I Own ASML And So Should You

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of the greatest companies on earth, a true world-beater. If chip makers are a "picks and shovels" way to invest in AI, then ASML is the ultimate picks and shovels investment.

ASML is the world leader in extreme ultra-violet lithography or EUV systems. Think of these as the lasers that etch chips and allow for the bleeding-edge tech that NVIDIA (NVDA) is producing with its A-100 AI chips, which sell for $10,000 each.

ASML isn't just wide moat dominant; it has a 90% market share in the most cutting-edge EUV systems. 90% market share isn't just wide moat, it's a market share few companies in history other than Standard Oil or NVDIA (95% share in AI chips) have ever enjoyed.

Investor day

ASML has been relentless in its R&D efforts and smart M&A to maintain its edge in the most cutting-edge EUV tech.

YCharts

Taiwan Semi (TSM) is working on 1nm chips right now, far ahead of any other foundry. And guess who they trust to create those Star Trek chips, ASML.

These are chip laser systems so complex and high tech; they can cost $200 million each. How much is $200 million? Here is what else costs $200 million:

luxury superyachts

airbus A380

luxury penthouses in New York, London, and Monaco

Picasso's "Les Femmes d'Alger" and Modigliani's "Nu couché," have sold for close to $200 million.

And ASML can't keep up with the demand!

Investor Day

So they are planning on tripling EUV capacity by 2026.

Investor Day

ASML is forecasting 9% annual growth in chip demand through 2030, and here's what it thinks that will mean for it.

Investor Day

Thanks to rising economies of scale and high-margin service contacts (22% of sales by 2030), ASML thinks it will be able to double sales while expanding its margins.

The larger the installed base gets, the more stable ASML's revenue becomes, much like Caterpillar's or Apple's.

It plans to double its R&D spending to maintain its impressive moat.

And guess who is going to benefit directly from that sales boom?

Behold the greatest European company!

Investor Day

You might not be too excited by ASML's 1% yield; it's about that of the Nasdaq. But this is a dividend that's been growing at 27% annually for the last decade and 33% annually for the last five years!

ASML: The Ultimate Chip-Dividend Growth Ultra SWAN

Is ASML an AI Play? Oh, most definitely. But it's so much more!

Chips are the future of everything.

Investor Day

The average EV has $1,500 worth of chips, the average car has 1,400 chips, and the average EV has 6,000 chips.

a Tesla is basically a pile of chips and lithium with a motor strapped to it;)

NVIDIA

A gigawatt of solar and wind, enough to power 750,000 homes, requires $3 to $4 million worth of chips.

Investor Day

Chips are the future of technology, and technology is the future of the economy.

And that's why the world's most powerful nations are in a semi-cold war, racing to fund chip manufacture and battle for chip supremacy.

If you want to beat China, you need the best chips. And if you want the best chips, you need the best EUV to make them.

Companies like TSMC won't bat an eye at $200 million EUV systems when they know they can translate that into tens of billions in sales.

Who is paying TSMC all that money?

Investor Day

The top 50 end-users of chips in the world generate $700 billion in annual pre-tax profit. And it's a good thing, too, because the latest chips cost a fortune to design and manufacture.

Daily Shot

The world's richest companies need chips and have the deep pockets to pay what it takes to compete and stay on top of their respective industries.

Investor Day

Companies like TSMC have more money than God and are willing to spend $100 billion on chip plants.

TSMC assets: $69 billion

Vatican assets: $64 billion

Investor Day

Chip technology continues to develop, and it takes more and more money to make it happen. But what happens when you take the world's smartest pHds and back up dump trucks worth of cash at their R&D facilities?

Investor Day

Technology keeps getting better, steadily moving down the road to Star Trek utopia;)

Star Trek Utopia: Sponsored By Computer Chips And ASML;)

Investor Day

Now I bet you're wondering, how much longer can ASML sell EUV systems for up to $100 million? Probably a lot longer than you think.

Investor Day

By 2030 ASML estimates it might be generating $66 billion per year of revenue. That could be about 5% of all global chip revenue.

Want to invest in chips? Why not buy the company that is getting an effective 5% royalty on every chip sold on Earth?

Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

current price: $709.48

historical fair value: $764.79

discount: 7.23%

quality: 90% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

DK rating: potential good buy

yield: 1.0%

consensus growth rate: 24.2%

consensus long-term return potential: 25.2%

2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risk Profile: Why ASML Isn't For Everyone

15% dividend tax withholding for Americans

own in taxable account to get the tax credit

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

ASML's Risk Profile Includes

inherent industry cyclicality

regulatory risk (especially surrounding M&A)

future chip maker design risk (ASML is all in on lithography, but chip makers might decide to target new features instead of smaller sizes)

Intellectual property risk: various joint ventures could lead to patent lawsuits in the future

margin compression risk: ASML is one of the most profitable companies on earth, and maintaining such profitability against 881 rivals might be challenging

M&A execution risk

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 54 years and tech is a high-paying industry), especially for engineers

supply chain disruption risk

currency risk

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

ASML Scores 93rd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management

ASML's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 63rd Best In The Master List (83rd Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk ASML 93 Exceptional Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

ASML's risk-management consensus is in the top 17% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Alphabet ( GOOG ): Ultra SWAN

Caterpillar ( CAT ): Ultra SWAN aristocrat

Air Products and Chemicals ( APD ): Ultra SWAN aristocrat

Cummins ( CMI ): Ultra SWAN

Enbridge ( ENB ): Ultra SWAN global aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and ASML is exceptional at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor ASML's Risk Profile

35 analysts

two credit rating agencies

37 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich.

Bottom Line: ASML Is The Ultimate AI-Chip Stock And The Ultimate Chip Stock Period, And the Greatest Company In Europe

Dividend Kings Automatic Decision Tool

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in ASML (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

Here is what I can tell you about ASML.

This is the world leader in the technology that makes advanced chips possible.

ASML's systems are so cutting-edge and valuable that it can sell them for as much as $200 million each.

ASML has a 90% market share and can't keep up with demand.

It's growing at 24% and offering explosive dividend growth.

ASML is collecting 5% of the revenue of the entire chip industry.

There are many wonderful chip makers, including NVIDIA.

But I consider ASML to be the ultimate chip stock, a great AI stock, and a great future tech stock.

And thanks to its role in bringing about Star Trek utopia, I would argue that ASML is the single greatest company in Europe!

And that's why I own it, and I recommend you consider owning it too. At a 7% discount to fair value it is one of the world's best Buffett-style "wonderful companies at a fair price".