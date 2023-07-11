Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helen Of Troy: Triumphs Over The Bears, Further Progress Necessary

Jul. 11, 2023 6:49 AM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • Helen of Troy, seller of a diversified portfolio of owned and licensed leading brands, including Osprey and Vicks, soared over 18% following their first fiscal quarter results.
  • The gains were attributable in part to better-than-expected profitability.
  • Expansion in margins demonstrated that their operational restructuring strategy, known as Pegasus, is progressing as expected.
  • Strength in key brands cuts against bearish views that the company is at increasing risk of "brand irrelevancy".
  • Though results were mostly positive, I believe more progress needs to be made in certain aspects of the business.
Osprey Backpack

oksanaphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In its battle with the bears, Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is proving triumphant. To ultimately prevail, the company will likely need to show that it can grow sales in key product classes.

Why Did HELE Soar Following Results?

HELE, the seller

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.82K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.