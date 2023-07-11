CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has taken shareholders on a rollercoaster of emotions over the last several years. Recognized as the leader in online dating with a portfolio of apps that include brands like "Tinder", "Hinge", and "Azar", Match captured a wave of high growth during the pandemic but has been defined by a broader slowdown more recently.

We last covered the stock in 2022 highlighting a "growth dysfunction" as a bearish angle, pointing to what we believed to be a broken strategy and fundamental challenges in the business model. While shares are down more than 30% over the period, our update today covers some encouraging developments in what may be the early stages of an emerging turnaround.

We see room to turn bullish on Match with shares offering better value at the current level through an improved reward-to-risk setup. Efforts to improve monetization alongside trends suggesting the company is consolidating market share in key regions like Europe can send shares higher.

Data by YCharts

Why Did MTCH Sell-Off?

Looking back at the disastrous stock price chart for MTCH since shares hit a high near $180 back in 2021, the story had been a series of disappointing results that simply failed to live up to high expectations at the peak of the early expansion.

For context, top-line revenue growth averaged above 20% between 2019 and 2021 which fell to just 7% in 2022 and has been otherwise flat over the past year. There was a sense that the online dating space had become saturated, particularly in the United States, with user growth stalling in key apps like Tinder.

At the same time, Match has maintained some strong points. The business remains highly profitable and free cash flow positive, with its leadership position in the segment representing a sort of moat within the operating profile. By this measure, what we've seen with MTCH since 2021 is essentially a reset of expectations driving the valuation lower amid new uncertainties.

Data by YCharts

Match Group Turnaround

Every turnaround starts at the top, and one of the biggest developments from Match has been its series of leadership changes over the past year. Current CEO Bernard Kim took over in May of 2022 with a mandate to re-energize growth and kick-start the earnings momentum.

That corporate shakeup has continued this year with a new organizational structure that was announced this past January with a plan to improve efficiency, streamline the business, and prioritize new business opportunities.

Focusing on Tinder which represents more than 55% of the business, the plan has been to "re-establish the brand narrative" to drive higher user engagement with new monetization features.

Beyond a new interface and expanded core experience, steps have been made to support new advertising formats while the company is also experimenting with "weekly subscriptions" as a casual way for users to try out the premium options.

source: company IR

Improving Financial Results

The message from the last Q1 earnings report is that the efforts are starting to pay off. The company reported EPS of $0.42, which beat expectations by $0.02.

Even as revenue of $787 million fell by -1.5% from the period last year, cost savings initiatives translated to a 10% decline in general and administrative expenses, helping keep the adjusted operating margin at 33%, nearly flat from Q1 2022.

Favorably, management cited the Tinder platform as vibrant and on track to exit 2023 "with much improved financial performance and bright prospects". The trend is evident with a rolling average of subscription revenue year-to-date through April climbing to its highest level, suggesting the recent changes with Tinder are working.

source: company IR

While the total number of payers across all apps globally is down slightly year-over-year, the decline has moderated compared to weaker trends at the start of last year.

The metric that stood out to us in Q1 was the revenue per payer (RPP) across all apps, which has continued to climb on a global basis, reaching $16.26 in Q1, up 2% y/y. The trend is even stronger in the U.S., up 4% y/y in the quarter.

The interpretation here is that Match is doing a good job of providing the necessary value to its target users where the premium features make sense. The opportunity here is that once the trend in payers has stabilized, a new round of growth leveraged higher through increased monetization will support both firming margins and an acceleration of profitability going forward.

source: company IR

Success With Hinge

One of the attractions of Match is that they maintain a layer of diversification in its ecosystem with a reach into various online dating niches given its various platforms including sites specialized for various regions. This means that the company has the flexibility to experiment with different formats to find a balance in the markets among users seeking casual connections into more serious relationships.

While Tinder remains the featured service, Hinge has captured the spotlight as the new growth driver with revenues climbing 27% in Q1. Here the management is citing strong momentum in key regions like Europe where the number of app downloads and monthly active users have accelerated just this year.

In Germany, for example, Hinge moved from just being the 27th most downloaded dating app in early 2022 to claiming the 3rd place rank at the end of March. In France, Match notes that Hinge is on track to overtake Tinder completely in terms of downloads this year.

The cohort of new users is expected to translate into new paying subscribers through the second half. Overall, these are favorable signs that the ecosystem remains healthy and Match Group is doing something right.

source: company IR

MTCH Q2 Earnings Outlook

Match is set to report its Q2 earnings on August 3rd, with the current consensus for a headline EPS of $0.62, representing a decline of -10% from Q2 2022. Still, the bigger story should be the return to growth with total revenues expected to climb by 2%, the first quarterly increase on an annual basis in over a year.

The figures here are consistent with management guidance issued during the Q1 earnings report, targeting top-line growth between 1% and 3%. In terms of net income, a new marketing push within a revamped ad campaign and ongoing expansion in Europe explains some of the earnings moderation.

Nevertheless, the expectation is that the second half of the year sees stronger momentum with the company reaffirming a full-year outlook for 5% to 10% net revenue growth with an improvement in the adjusted operating income compared to 2022.

Seeking Alpha

MTCH Stock Price Forecast

Getting past 2023, investors can start getting excited about 2024 where the company could return to double-digit top-line growth driving even stronger earnings momentum.

In our view, shares trading at a forward P/E of 16x of just 14x based on the consensus 2024 EPS forecast highlight compelling value for a company that is an established "tech" leader with overall solid fundamentals.

On this point, an existing $1 billion share repurchase authorization reflecting a nearly 8% buyback yield, announced in the last quarter in addition to a $1 million insider buy from CEO Bernard Kim projects confidence in the company's long-term trajectory. We agree.

Seeking Alpha

We rate MTCH as a buy with a year-end price target of $55 representing a 20x multiple on the current 2023 consensus EPS, or 17.5x on the 2024 estimates. The way we see it playing out is that a solid Q2 earnings report should be enough to support stronger bullish sentiment toward the stock as the market begins to recognize the improving backdrop. The ability of the company to reclaim a top-line growth trajectory opens the door for even more upside longer-term.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

The bullish case for MTCH is that the ongoing growth initiatives and financial turnaround are successful with a path to even exceed expectations. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarters include the progress in firming margins and cash flow trends. We'll be looking for improved monthly average users and payers figures, with a key metric being the revenue per payer.

In terms of risks, a scenario where macro conditions deteriorate and or operating trends disappoint significantly would force a reassessment of the growth outlook. Regulatory changes and the potential for the emergence of new major competitors are also worth watching.