Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Wage Growth Surprise Could Spell Repeat 50bp Rate Hike

Jul. 11, 2023 7:31 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • A few months ago it looked like UK wage growth had peaked.
  • Now it is running at its fastest pace yet, and, depending on next week's inflation figures, it could push the Bank of England into another 50bp rate hike in August.
  • Persistent staff shortages suggest the downtrend in wage growth, when it comes, is likely to be pretty gradual.

London Big Ben Westminster

RistoArnaudov

By James Smith

The latest UK wage data is a blow for the Bank of England in its battle against high inflation. Private sector regular pay is now growing at more than 9% on a three-month annualised basis, which as the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.