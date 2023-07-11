Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Powerful Short Squeeze Continues To Lift The Yen

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The yen's short squeeze continues, and strong wage growth has helped lift sterling to new highs since last April.
  • EM currencies are also advancing, with a couple of exceptions, including the Turkish lira despite reports on foreign equity inflows.
  • The greenback remains under pressure.
  • Asia-Pacific equities rallied, though the yen's recovery meant that Tokyo did not participate very much. South Korea and Taiwan led the regional advance.
  • In Europe, the STOXX 600 is rising modestly for the third consecutive session. US index futures are trading with a firmer bias.

Overview

The greenback remains under pressure. The yen's short squeeze continues, and strong wage growth has helped lift sterling to new highs since last April. Among the G10 currencies, only the Australian and New Zealand dollars are unable to sustain gains through

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Comments (1)

boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (758)
Marc
As always, THANK YOU
Bob
