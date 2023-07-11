Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Jul. 11, 2023 7:44 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
Andres Cardenal, CFA profile picture
Andres Cardenal, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MercadoLibre is under selling pressure due to economic uncertainty in Latin America.
  • This is nothing new, and MercadoLibre has delivered an outstanding performance in spite of macro volatility over the long term.
  • The company-specific fundamental drivers are intact.
  • MercadoLibre is a growth leader with solid profit margins and unparalleled competitive strengths.
  • MELI stock is attractively valued at current prices.
  • The Data Driven Investor members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

City lights of South America continents at night from outer space 3D rendering illustration. Earth map texture provided by Nasa. Energy consumption, electricty, industry, power supply, ecology concepts.

libre de droit

Due to macroeconomic concerns, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) sold off by 7% on Monday, July 10th. The stock is still up 27% year to date, but it has pulled back more than 20% from its highs of the year.

A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you with solid strategies to analyze the market environment, control portfolio risk, and select the best stocks and ETFs based on hard data. Our portfolios have outperformed the market by a considerable margin over time, and The Data Driven Investor has an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5. Click here to get your free trial now, you have nothing to lose and a lot to win!

This article was written by

Andres Cardenal, CFA profile picture
Andres Cardenal, CFA
35.42K Followers
Proven strategies for superior returns and active risk management
Andrés Cardenal, CFA. Economist, financial analyst, columnist. Naturally flavored.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.