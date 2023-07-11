Wall Street Breakfast: Too Big To Benchmark

Too big to benchmark

They were once called the FAANGs, and then MAMAA stocks, before evolving into the Magnificent Seven. But whatever Mad Money's Jim Cramer wants to call it, the group's outsized influence is starting to cause some trouble for market indices. Following a return of the tech trade and a major rally in 2023 helped by the AI craze, some of the financial world's benchmarks are now upending diversification rules, resulting in profound impacts for countless investing products and the hundreds of billions of dollars that are linked to them.



Snapshot: The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the go-to index for prominent growth-oriented stocks, has surged nearly 40% YTD, compared to the 15% gain of the S&P 500. The power behind the bull market that resumed in March is being led by the Magnificent Seven and their stellar performance in 2023: Alphabet (GOOGL) +31%, Microsoft (MSFT) +39%, Amazon (AMZN) +48%, Apple (AAPL) +51%, Meta (META) +136%, Tesla (TSLA) +149% and Nvidia (NVDA) +195%. Putting things in perspective, without the big gains of the gunslinging gang, the S&P 500 would be slightly underwater for the year. "Overconcentration" is even present in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), which revels in these types of heavyweight stocks, forcing the index provider to pull the trigger.



Unlike a reconstitution, where stocks are removed or added, a rebalancing changes the weights of an index and their stock component percentages. The Nasdaq has only conducted a special rebalance twice in the past - in December 1998 and May 2011. The rules state that action will be taken if the aggregate total of all stocks with individual weights above 4.5% in the index exceeds 48% (currently, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks account for 55% of the total weighting of the Nasdaq 100). Apple exceeds $3T market cap as analysts heap praise on tech giant.



What to watch: Rebalancing changes will be announced on July 14 and take effect before the market opens on July 24. Keep an eye on ETFs like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Invesco NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQM) and the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), as well as positioning that could occur beforehand. SA analysts like Jim Sloan also explore if The Leadership Of The Magnificent Seven Makes Sense by comparing value vs. growth dynamics, while UFD Capital urges investors to take the long-term perspective despite bubble fears over artificial intelligence.

Sweden is in

Sweden is one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey backed its bid to become a part of the alliance. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan committed to forward Sweden's accession protocol to Parliament "as soon as possible" for ratification amid commitments by Stockholm to bolster its anti-terrorism efforts and support Ankara's bid to join the EU. Following Turkey's decision, the U.S. is expected to transfer F-16 fighter jets produced by Lockheed Martin (LMT), though the decision will need approval from Congress. Investing Group Leader Leo Nelissen sees the growing momentum of the F-16 program, which has benefited from war-related uncertainties, further contributing to Lockheed's positive trajectory.

Threads hits 100M

Meta's (META) Threads is off to a fast start, crossing 100M users less than a week after its launch as it quickly catches up to Twitter's roughly 240M daily active users. The figure excludes Europe, where Threads has not yet launched due to data regulation concerns. "That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post. Evercore ISI also believes Threads presents a significant revenue opportunity over the next few years, adding that "Twitter's turbulent execution has opened up an opportunity for a competitor app."

Capital requirements

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr has laid out a set of proposals to address recent bank failures and to bolster the financial system with stronger capital requirements. His plans include updating standards for risk-based requirements for big lenders and improving bank stress testing. "These changes would increase capital requirements overall, but I want to emphasize that they would principally raise capital requirements for the largest, most complex banks," said Barr. "I expect to have more to say on these topics in the coming months." In the Fed's 2023 stress test, all 23 banks met minimum capital requirements under a hypothetical recession, confirming "that the banking system remains strong and resilient."