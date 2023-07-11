Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alstom: Compelling Narrative But Hold

Jul. 11, 2023 7:58 AM ETAlstom SA (ALSMY)AOMFF
Summary

  • Alstom, a French multinational provider of rolling stock and related services, is recommended as a "Hold" due to limited upside and potential risks.
  • The company's acquisition of Bombardier Transport has led to serious issues, negatively impacting its equity value, despite the strategic sense of the deal.
  • The company received a credit downgrade from Moody's, and this could lead to further issues.

High speed train in motion on the railway station at sunset. Blue modern intercity passenger train with motion blur effect on the railway platform. Railroad in Europe. Commercial transportation

den-belitsky/iStock via Getty Images

We present our note on Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) with a "Hold" rating. We explore major events including the Bombardier Transport acquisition and Moody's downgrade. We find the industry and Alstom's equity story attractive but we see little upside and plenty

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
39 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

