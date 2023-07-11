Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investor Outlook - Hulbert Surveys Indicate Market Caution Short Term

Jul. 11, 2023 8:01 AM ETQQQ, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV4 Comments
Summary

  • The Hulbert sentiment surveys indicate market caution over the next two or three months, in contrast to the bullish sentiment in December last year.
  • The surveys, which monitor the bullish or bearish opinions of newsletter writers, show a shift in investor sentiment to bullish extremes after an eight-month rally.
  • The surveys suggest a potential short-term market correction of 5% to 7%, advising investors to avoid further investment and to possibly reduce current positions to 80%.

The Investor Outlook series focuses on specific indicators that measure what investors are thinking and doing about the market. This article looks at the two Hulbert sentiment surveys.

The two Hulbert Surveys

Two Hulbert surveys are pointing to market

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.28K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Qossai profile picture
Qossai
Today, 9:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
Your articles are truly impressive, bringing me great joy when reading them. I have a question: Can this theory be applied to specific sectors within the SP500? In other words, is it possible to track sentiment in a particular sector like X and potentially profit from it, rather than solely relying on market recovery?
Darp Research profile picture
Darp Research
Today, 8:42 AM
Premium
Comments (19.89K)
@Michael James McDonald Bold call. So now you have to spoil things ;-)

I have been watching you calls and methods and am impressed. Curious on your take on oil sector. It has had extreme negativity for years even when it is the best performing sector. There are 1-4 PE stocks in it left and right, some with 1% monthly divs. What is you take on sentiment now in it?

I posted elsewhere the below on oil and oil stocks when asked about them.

On oil picks, AOIFF has all sorts of things going for it including part of the biggest oil find in recent years. New writeup on them here cdn-ceo-ca.s3.amazonaws.com/... And yesterday they bot another 6.25% of a West Africa block offshore. They have their fingers in everything and it is paying off.

Cardinal about 1% a month div and doing great. Prospera. IPOOF which has just peeked a little above a long downtrend and is 3 PE with fat monthly div, I love 1 year charts like this. KGEIF just hit 3 new wells in OK. It is not dirt cheap but will grow another 100% or so in 2023.

BTW oil (USO) just went over upper BollingerBand for first time in 3 months. If today it stays over that (is so far) it would be 3 days over and the last time that happened was in the huge rally >$100 over a year ago. I think we are in a new uptrend in oil.

Cheers
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
Today, 8:52 AM
AnalystPRO
Comments (185)
@Darp Research Thank you. We published this in June seekingalpha.com/...
o
outlook69
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (257)
Must be time to buy.....
