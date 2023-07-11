Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ANTA Sports Products: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation And Market Domination

Jul. 11, 2023 8:15 AM ETANTA Sports Products Limited (ANPDY)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • ANTA Sports Products is a leading Chinese sportswear company with a strong presence in China.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22% in the last decade and the company boasts an EBITDA-M of 23%.
  • Brand development, industry tailwinds, and the scope for international expansion represent key value drivers going forward.
  • The Chinese economy remains fragile but we believe healthy growth should return as the impact of Covid subsides.
  • ANTA is very attractive relative to peers, with the key risk being actions by the Chinese Government impacting equities.

Commercial Value Of Chinese Ski Star Eileen Gu

Getty Images/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY) is incredibly attractive due to its strong growth trajectory and impressive margins.
  • Relative to Western peers, the company significantly outperforms, implying its fundamentals are unchallenged.

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

