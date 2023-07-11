Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delta Air Lines Earnings Preview And A Downside Protected Options Strategy

Jul. 11, 2023 8:25 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Options Central
Summary

  • Delta Air Lines is expected to exceed earnings expectations due to a surge in daily flights, rebound in passenger numbers, and government initiatives to address staffing shortages.
  • The airline's financial performance indicates a full recovery from the pandemic, with an expected average earnings per share of $2.36 and revenue of $14.44 billion.
  • Delta's decision to resume dividends reflects progress on its three-year financial plan and an optimistic forecast of higher-than-expected profits for the quarter ending in June.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), one of the leading airlines in the United States, is poised to potentially exceed earnings expectations this week. Several factors contribute to this optimistic outlook, including a surge in daily flights, a rebound in passenger numbers, government initiatives

Options Central
Former engineer/project manager, who now works in data analysis. I carry my experience in industrial data and costing analysis to the options market to find favorable risk to reward or high probability trades. ~10 years trading with the last 2 years almost exclusively options.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

