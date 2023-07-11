Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Background

Warren Buffett built his chops by following the investing tenets of his mentor, Benjamin Graham. Early on, his philosophy was simple--find companies that are very cheaply priced relative to their assets, buy them, and hold until the market realized their intrinsic value in one way or another and the price went up. This was the so-called 'cigar butt' style of investing. It wasn't until Buffett met his long-time partner Charlie Munger that the approach to investing changed. Rather than finding companies that were trading extremely cheaply, Munger insisted that they focus on high-quality companies with a wide competitive moat that could be sustained over long periods of time.

With Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) recent spinoff of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), we believe investors of a certain type have been presented just this kind of latter, Munger-and-Buffett-esque opportunity.

Let's dive in.

Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't

First, some basics. Debuting in its IPO on May 4th, 2023, Kenvue is a spinoff of Johnson & Johnson and contains the parent company's consumer health products. The products in its portfolio are household names: Tylenol, Band-Aid, Sudafed, Motrin, and Neutrogena to name a few. The new company operates in three segments, Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The parent company currently retains almost 90% of Kenvue, although Johnson & Johnson has stated that its intent is the distribute this equity to its shareholders (the time frame for this distribution is unclear, however, and the first Kenvue 10Q points out that Johnson & Johnson is under no obligation to actually distribute the shares if it so chooses). Kenvue also plans to pay out an annualized dividend of roughly 3.7% to shareholders.

Before the spinoff, one of the major--and most worrying--questions that investors had concerned Johnson & Johnson's ongoing legal troubles regarding its talc product (the company's baby powder products now belong to Kenvue). This concern, however, can be more or less put to rest. Johnson & Johnson CFO Joe Wolk stated definitively in the latest conference call that as it concerns ongoing litigation regarding talc, "the talc liabilities in the United States and Canada will remain with Johnson & Johnson." Kenvue will, as Wolk's statement implies, retain liability for any arising lawsuits outside the U.S. or Canada.

While it could be argued that Johnson & Johnson didn't have much of a choice about retaining the North American liability (after all, 3M (MMM) attempted to, and was blocked from, shifting liability for its infamous earplug lawsuits to a spinoff entity), we think that the lack of an attempt to shift liability is still significant, since it is not always the policy of the parent company to set up the company to be spun off for success.

Following this theme of corporate responsibility, Kenvue is well-capitalized and did not undergo an excessive burdening of debt that is so often a feature of spinoffs.

Company Filings

Kenvue currently boasts a healthy $20 billion in equity, with $35 billion in assets against $15 billion in debt. Annualized run rate revenue based on the first quarter stands at $15.2 billion, and the annualized run rate operating cash flow is an impressive $3.2 billion.

Buffett Style

Kenvue has underperformed the market in its first few months as a public company. This is not cause for alarm--large corporate spinoffs can endure times of underperformance following separation from the parent company as shareholders who have just received fractional shares of the new company tend to shed them from their portfolio. While Johnson & Johnson still retains a large majority of shares, distributions are likely in our opinion to put some downward pressure on the stock in the near term.

Koyfin

For additional context on how the issue may perform during the first year of its public life, we turn to competitor Haleon (HLN), which was the consumer health unit of GSK plc (GSK) and was spun out of the parent company in mid-2022. In the first six months of its public listing, Haleon dipped by as much as 25% before recovering and climbing above its IPO price.

Given the nature of the products it sells, however, we view dips in Kenvue's share price as compelling opportunities to buy. With a stable of household name products, the need for continual repeat purchases by consumers, and steady, growing demand (more on that later), we think that Kenvue offers a compelling, Warren Buffett style business that can be bought a relatively low valuation today.

Consider Buffett's investment rationale for his long-term ownership of Coca-Cola (KO). The company sells a wide array of beverages with a high degree of brand loyalty and multiple repeat purchases. While our thesis mirrors this approach, we also take into account that the products sold by Kenvue are true consumer needs versus discretionary. For us, this adds an additional layer of attractiveness.

The current valuation of Kenvue also seems eminently reasonable.

Koyfin

On a forward basis, the stock currently trades hands at 20x earnings and 14x EV/EBITDA. While these multiples are slightly higher than competitor Haleon's, we point out that the balance sheet at Kenvue is superior, and that Kenvue has a more compelling plan to return cash to shareholders (Kenvue's planned dividend yield is, again, 3.7% whereas of this writing Haleon's dividend yields 0.71%).

Investors may also be concerned about stagnant growth--after all, there are only so many Band-Aids and Tylenol a household can purchase, and only so many households to purchase said items. On this front, however, there is reason to believe that those who think growth will be stagnant are incorrect. The healthcare firm IQVIA (IQV) published a report outlining the case that the over-the-counter drug market is forecast to grow by 6.1% through 2025, markedly better than the 3% global GDP forecast for 2024 published by the International Monetary Fund.

The Bottom Line

With household name products that are highly regarded by consumers, a strong balance sheet, and healthy forecasted growth in its addressable market, we believe that Kenvue presents a compelling opportunity for investors. Risks to our thesis include a possible recession which could influence even brand-loyal consumers to switch to generic products and execution risk from management in implementing growth plans. We think that these risks, however, do not outweigh the potential benefits of our thesis.