MEGI: Discounted Infrastructure Portfolio Yielding 9.6%

Summary

  • The MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund offers a 9.6% forward yield and trades at a 16% discount to NAV, but has shown subpar performance since inception.
  • MEGI focuses on investment megatrends of Decarbonization, Digital Transformation, and Asset Modernization, but the classification of some holdings is questionable.
  • Despite the high yield and discounted portfolio, I recommend staying on the sidelines until the fund show signs of reversing its underperformance.
Green technology. Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks

Lately, I have turned bullish on utilities and infrastructure investments due to the relative valuations of the utility sector compared to the market.

This article examines the pros and cons of the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Sane Man
Today, 10:05 AM
I’m a big infrastructure investor relative to my entire portfolio. UTG by far is my largest CEF holding and I have equal amounts invested in BUI-MEGI. I have been buying small increments of MEGI on the way down and reinvest all payouts with all three. It is actually outperforming UTG and UTF, which I don’t own, YTD and seems to have found some footing in the mid 13s. BUI, with no leverage has done much better.
I like the international tilt and if and when the Ukraine war ends, there will be a dire need to reconstruct its infrastructure so it could be a tailwind, especially if the dollar weakens too. I know NGG and ENB are not thought of as traditional ESG/renewable companies but they have devoted a lot of time and money getting into the space. In fact, I believe traditional utilities are really the play in this area as they have deeper pockets and better access to capital than some of the way more expensive purely renewable stocks.
DAZSMG1023
Today, 9:59 AM
Thanks for the analysis and your take on their assets. I own all three and MEGI is the smallest of the three. BUI is the steady one - with no leverage, it pays the lowest yield but it also has the least interest rate risk (plus they use covered calls instead of leverage to increase income.). What drew me to MEGI is - as you point out - their discount. CBRE has run other CEF’s - IGR is their most well known I think. The fund manager, Hinds Howard, has been investing/managing funds/researching professionally MLPs for at least a decade - his sub stack account is MLP Guy or something like that. That doesn’t mean he’s aces, but he’s been in the sector for a good while. I think your advice is prudent. It’s too soon to know if they can earn their dividend. Until then, I’m dipping my toe in but not buying a full investment.

Thanks again for your work.
