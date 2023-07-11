Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurora Cannabis: Fighting To Survive

Jul. 11, 2023 9:33 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CA
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.98K Followers

Summary

  • Aurora's total cash position of C$300 million as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter formed a material liquidity base that should help the company survive.
  • A price to sales multiple of 0.93x highlights just how much investor sentiment has collapsed over the last year. A recovery of this presents possible upside to be captured.
  • The company is now guiding for free cash outflows to improve further with another reverse stock split likely required this year.

Creative arrangement with marijuana, cannabis leaves against the pastel green background. Minimal nature concept.

Jasmina Stokic

The cannabis industry has seen back-to-back turbulent years that have sapped investor confidence and left companies reeling under the weight of heavy debt and cash burn. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) would realize a cash burn from operations

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.98K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.